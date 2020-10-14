ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There's more to the Francis Howell North parking lot than meets the eye.
Move a car or two, and a concrete canvas is revealed.
The spots are paid for by the seniors, who then put brush to blacktop and make them their own.
It's a tradition started last year by a high school business teacher, and News 4's Steve Harris has the inside story.
