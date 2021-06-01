ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Francis Howell North High School coach is facing charges after sexually abusing a student, police said.
Gabriel Grote, of St. Charles County, was charged with statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a female student. According to charging documents, a 9th grade student told a friend that Grote, a coach and teacher at the school, had performed sexual acts on her in his classroom between December 2020 to late May. He is employed by the district as a math teacher, girls’ volleyball coach, girls’ lacrosse coach and a girls’ basketball coach.
Detectives said the freshman and Grote communicated through texts, phone calls, and Snapchat where the conversations “turned into a more of a girlfriend/ boyfriend kind of thing” around winter break of last year. The pair would discuss the teen’s post-high school plans including going on dinner dates, getting married and starting a family.
The victim shared some of those texts and social media conversations with a friend, who reported the conversations to police, charging documents said.
Police said Grote inappropriately touched and performed sexual acts on the girl in the classroom during his free period.
Anyone with additional information should call the St. Peters Police Department.
