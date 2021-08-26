ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One woman flying evacuees out of the Kabul airport is from the St. Louis area.
Long hours and grueling is how retired Francis Howell High School coach, Mark Malawey, says his former student, Lt. Cecilia "CJ" Photinos, describes the work she's doing now. She is the pilot of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster and has been taking part in the massive airlift of Americans and Afghans at the airport in Kabul.
Since May, Malawey said he and Photinos have been texting back and forth about her job as a military pilot. It's a dangerous job but his concern was heightened after Thursday's suicide bombing near the airport.
"In light of what happened today, I was like, 'Make sure you tell me you're okay.' Twenty minutes ago, she messaged me and said, 'I'm fine,'" he said.
Malawey said Photinos told people as early as 10th grade that she wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force.
Recently Photinos sent a photo of her and a young Afghan girl she'd evacuated along with a text message that read: "You might appreciate this photo. We pulled this girl out last night with her baby siblings and she wanted photos together and would not leave my side."
Malawey posted the photo on the Francis Howell High School Facebook page, along with a photo of Photinos standing in front of the of the plane she flies.
Malawey said he asked Photinos if there's anything she wants but can't get over there and at first she told him no, but he said she later admitted that she was craving salted almonds. This weekend, Malawey said he and others at the school will be packing a care package full of salted almonds and Francis Howell High School Vikings spirit gear to send to her.
