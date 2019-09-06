ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Francis Howell High School is hosting their fifth annual First Responders Night Friday.
The event, centered around the football game against the Kirkwood Pioneers, raises money for BackStoppers.
The festivities begin at 4:30 with a DJ dance party in front of the stadium, which runs until 6:30.
Fans can park at the commuter lot at Research Park Dr and take a shuttle to and from the stadium from 5:30pm to 10pm.
All proceeds from the event and game, which expected to draw thousands of fans, will be donated.
Any first responder or active military member will receive free admission with uniform or ID.
