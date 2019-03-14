ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Francis Howell School District and the St. Charles City Police Department are investigating allegations that a district employee had inappropriate contact with a Francis Howell North student.
The district said via a statement Thursday they have placed the employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
FHSD said they require all candidates for employment to undergo background checks and have a clear criminal record. They also stated that the safety of their students and staff is their top priority.
No other information was made immediately available.
