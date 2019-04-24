ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Francis Howell Central High School will reopen Thursday, one day after a student drove a car into the building.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Francis Howell School District announced that a “facility accident” forced the school to be closed on April 24.
According to a school district spokesman, a car crashed into the building between 3 and 4 a.m. The spokesman said the individual driving the car was a male student, who exited the vehicle and was later found and taken into custody by police. The spokesman said the student will face consequences.
The car was reportedly going at a high rate of speed when it crashed through the three glass double doors. The district spokesman said the vehicle turned once it crashed into the school.
The district made the decision to cancel classes for the day because they couldn't secure the building. Later in the morning, the spokesman said school will go on Thursday as normal. In addition, all extra curricular activities scheduled for Wednesday will go on as planned.
When classes resume Thursday, the front entrance of the school building will be boarded up and the gym/theater entrance will be used as a temporary main entrance.
The ACT testing that was scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled.
The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not seriously injured.
The estimated cost for the damage is currently unknown but the crash caused significant damage. The fire marshal told News 4 the building and structure is OK.
As far as a makeup day for the missed Wednesday, the school district said a decision will come from the Board of Education and will likely be decided by the end of the week.
