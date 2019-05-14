ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Making the best out of a bad situation.
Several art students at Francis Howell Central High School picked up a paint brush to create elaborate and vibrant murals to change the narrative of a horrible accident.
On April 24, a 16-year-old male student drove a SUV into the front of the school. Police told News 4 that he was driving at a high speed and crashed into three glass double doors.
The student was taken into custody shortly after the crash.
Although the student wasn't seriously injured, the crash left significant damages to the school. Classes were canceled for a day to ensure repairs could be made.
In a press release, the school district said students approached art teacher Judy Switzer about adding color to create a more inviting atmosphere.
"We see the same gray walls all day long,” said Senior Haley Heitzman. “I wanted to bring some color and nature inside to break up the empty space.”
The school district said the mural not only changed the landscape of Francis Howell Central but it also changed the narrative around the crash.
“It went from a conversation in the hall about the accident and changed it to how cool the mural is and the great work done by the art students,” said Switzer. “The transformation is amazing and has had a positive impact on the school atmosphere.”
Over 20 students incorporated designs that showed of the school and staff such as Principal Dr. Sonny Arnel. The school's mascot, a spartan, welcomes students as the enter through the front entrance. Students kept the front entrance simple by creating the illusion of doors.
The entire project was completed within four days.
