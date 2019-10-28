ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- School officials at Francis Howell Central said three students were caught taking THC gummies in class earlier this month.
On Oct. 4, the school said the students were “acting strangely” and administrators called 911 after the students were found with pot-laced candy. One student was treated by paramedics.
Ebony Vincent said her daughter was one of the teenagers but that she didn’t bring the gummies nor did she understand what they were. She said the students were in an in-school-suspension when they ate the candies.
“She ate four of the gummies that one of the students passed out in in-school suspension,” said Vincent. “She passed them out as if they were individual fruit snacks.”
The school offered Vincent’s 15-year-old daughter two options, a 10-day out of school suspension or a one day suspension and nine days at the Alternative Intervention Program (AIP) which includes drug testing and counseling.
“She doesn’t have a parole or probation officer, she is not an addict, I feel like it’s a great program for students that have drug dependencies but she doesn’t have any,” said Vincent.
Vincent said her daughter has never had issues with drugs and was in ISS because of a conflict with her teacher.
Vincent’s daughter took the 10 day suspension but last week following a hearing, it was extended to a 45-day suspension, a punishment this mom thinks is too much.
“I don’t think that that’s fair. She didn’t bring them.”
The Francis Howell School District Code of Conduct is very clear on drug use on campus. It says a student found under the influence or in possession of alcohol or drugs can be suspended for up to 180 schools or expelled. The district could not comment why this student received an extended punishment because of privacy reasons.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the district said they take these incidents seriously and include law enforcement when necessary.
“We strive to create a safe and nurturing educational environment, and we need the assistance of our parents as well. Please speak with your children about appropriate items and behaviors at school, as well as the consequences of violating the Code of Student Conduct and/or breaking the law,” a district spokesperson said.
