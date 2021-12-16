ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Francis Howell Board of Education decided Thursday to accept a bid and continue the $126 million construction project for a new high school building.
The maximum price that will be spent on the construction of the new Francis Howell North High School is close to $165 million, although the estimated price is around $126 million.
The district's board of education met Thursday and weighed whether or not to continue the plan. There was an option to pause construction and rebid the same project, which was denied.
