MIDTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Fox Theatre will require all patrons 12 and older to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they have recently tested negative for the virus.

The theater made the announcement Monday afternoon and it applies to the new season, which starts October 1. Guests can show their vaccination card, or printed and digital copies of the card to Fox staff. Those who cannot show proof of vaccination must show proof of a negative PCR test that was taken within the previous 72 hours or a negative antigen test administered within the previous 24 hours. The theater says any COVID-19 test must be administered by a healthcare professional and cannot be self-administered.

Patrons must also show a photo ID when they show proof of vaccination or a negative test, complete a brief verbal health screening when entering and must wear a mask inside the theatre. All show attendees, regardless of age and vaccination status will be required to wear a mask.

Many other concert halls and restaurants all also requiring proof of vaccination or proof a negative test for entry. For more details on the COVID-19 protocols at the Fox Theatre, click here.