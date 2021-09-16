ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Fabulous Fox Theatre will have ghost tours during the month of October.

The tours will explore the untold history of the many ghost sightings and unexplained occurrences reported at the venue over its 90-year history. The tours include both Fox history given by Fox tour guides and “ghost” stories from the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society.

Each tour is limited to 16 people. Tickets cost $40 each and include garage parking. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. Click here for more information.