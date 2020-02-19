ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Fabulous Fox Theatre is a storied venue, having been a part of St. Louis for nearly 100 years.
Over the decades, the theater has hosted plays and concerts, but also its fair share of… other guests.
“We have a ghost lamp here. At night they turn out all the lights in the auditorium but they leave that on,” said tour guide Carl Vogt. “We keep the ghosts happy. We don't leave them in the total dark.”
Vogt said there are a couple of stories that make the rounds when historians tell their tales.
In one, a woman who worked at the theater was alone in the building and she started walking down to the stage door.
“This passageway curves, and they have big pillars that block light, and she felt like someone was following her. So she walked a little faster and that didn't do it. so she turned to see what was going on, and there was a lady with a very ruffled front and her hair piled up on top of her head in a bun,” Vogt said. “And the lady hissed at her! She turned and she's out the stage door, and [the employee] didn't tell anybody for ten years!”
That hissing woman popped up again, this time in an encounter with a security guard.
“[He] ran into the same lady downstairs and when he stepped back, he saw that she was a floating torso,” Vogt said. “She didn't have any legs.”
