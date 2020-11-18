ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Fox Theatre has postponed the rest of its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre announced Wednesday.
The shows "Frozen," "Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations," "The Prom" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical" have all been postponed. In addition, two specials, "Blue Man Group" and "Hairspray," have also been postponed.
All of the scheduled shows and specials were scheduled to be at the Fox Theatre in the winter or spring of 2021. The theatre already postponed all of its shows for fall 2020.
The theatre says its next season will begin in late summer or fall 2021 and will include some of the shows that were postponed due to COVID-19.
The theatre also believes "Hamilton" will return in spring 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.