ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Fabulous Fox Theatre is holding a job fair next week.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 there will be a job fair in the Fox Theatre lobby at 527 North Grand Blvd. Applicants should arrive through the front brass doors off Grand Blvd. to enter the lobby. Attendees will be able to use the Fox Club parking lot or the Fox parking garage. Those attending the job fair will be required to wear masks.
A sign-on bonus will be offered to anyone hired through the job fair. Associates will get $100 on their first day of employment and $200 after 90 days of employment.
Positions include both full-time and part-time positions with flexible schedules. Below is a list of some of the open positions:
- Bartenders
- Servers
- Line Cooks
- Chefs
- Housekeepers
- Maintenance Techs
- Nurses
- Ushers
- Guest Service Attendants
Click here for more details about the job fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.