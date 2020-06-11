ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Fox Theatre issued an apology Thursday for putting 'blue lives matter' on its marquee.
The theater put the phrase up to honor retired police Captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry in North City during a night of unrest.
The theater also posted a message honoring the life of George Floyd.
The apology from the theatre is below:
"We sincerely apologize to the Black community for the hurt we have caused by our recent marquee messaging. While our intention was to display a show of unity and to honor both George Floyd and Officer David Dorn, the delivery of that message failed when we included the blue lives matter hashtag. We are truly sorry for the hurt and anger this message has caused.
The Fabulous Fox is a place for all, and we condemn racism and hate in all forms. We love St. Louis and we want to be a part of the solution. We are listening and we are learning.
Unequivocally #blacklivesmatter"
