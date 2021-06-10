ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Season tickets for the upcoming U.S. Bank Broadway Series at The Fabulous Fox will go on sale Monday.
Season ticket holders will get access to watch Pretty Woman: The Musical, CATS, The Prom, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady and Hamilton. New subscribers will have the option to purchase the six-show package or add Disney’s The Lion King for a seven-show package.
In addition, season ticket holders will be able to get priority seating for three additional Broadway shows before their public on-sale dates. Those shows are A Magical Cirque Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical and Riverdance.
Click here to purchase season tickets.
