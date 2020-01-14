ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Fox News contributor is suing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of violating the Missouri Sunshine Laws.
John Solomon alleges that Gardner’s office did not respond to records requests that he made in July for contacts between Gardner, her staff, and those connected to the investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.
He also claims that in August 2018, he spoke to someone in the Circuit Attorney's Office who said they had trouble locating the requested records because police had seized the office's email server.
Greitens admitted in January 2018 that he had an affair with a hairdresser. He was accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position after a sexual encounter and then threatening to blackmail her with the photo if she made their affair public.
READ: Gov. Greitens indicted on felony invasion of privacy charge
Lawyer Al Watkins, who represented the woman’s husband, is named in the lawsuit, as is former Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn, Missouri State Representatives Jay Barnes and Stacey Newmann, and billionaire and political donor George Soros.
News 4 reached out to Gardner’s office and have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.