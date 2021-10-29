ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Fox C-6 School District has dropped its mask requirement.
Wednesday night, the Jefferson County Health Department announced their COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped into the yellow level. The school district’s policy stated masks would be required when the county is in the red or orange level.
The district is recommending masks for students and staff while inside school buildings. While masks are no longer required in school buildings starting Friday, due to federal guidelines, they will still be required on school buses.
