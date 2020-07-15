ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler was back on the field Wednesday for the latest Summer Camp session at Busch Stadium. Fowler had been absent from baseball activities the last five days while dealing with a minor back issue, but returned Wednesday to take some at-bats against live pitching in preparation for the season.
Fowler played in the Cardinals intrasquad game on July 9, when he said he first felt a twinge in his back. Doing some outfield work the next day, he felt it lock up again, and decided to take a step back.
Now, though, Fowler is back in action and expects to have his timing ready by the time the Cardinals face the Pirates on July 24.
"Before my back started tightening up, I started to see the ball better," Fowler said. "I don't think its going to take that long. A good three or four days in a row of getting some good ABs and I think I should be ready. It's not like the other spring training, at least I've seen some pitches and I've kept it going a little bit."
For hitters during the MLB shutdown, keeping up with their timing at the plate was an obvious quandary that would be addressed by various solutions. For Fowler, logging live batting practice sessions whenever possible was one—Fowler said former Cardinal Chasen Shreve was among the pitchers he faced during the shutdown.
Aside from live sessions, Fowler discovered another tool to help him stay sharp during the unexpected spring months spent at home: He bought a wiffle ball machine for his backyard.
"We bought a machine and it literally—in Vegas it was kind of windy—so the ball was moving everywhere," Fowler said. "It was one of those little golf ball wiffle balls. It was good for my hand-eye coordination and then once you see pitches, the ball looks like it's huge. And it's about timing and the arm and all that jazz."
Fowler said he used his standard baseball bat for his wiffle ball training sessions, during which the machine spit out the tiny wiffle balls at 104 m.p.h. from just 28 feet away. It's all part of his process for getting up to speed ahead of the COVID-19-influenced 2020 MLB season.
With just nine days remaining until the start of the season, it's easy to see where some level of concern might creep in regarding a Cardinals offense that failed to deliver a run in Tuesday's intrasquad game. The affair ended in a 0-0 tie, the only extra-base hit for either side coming on a Dylan Carlson grounder up the middle that ricocheted off the second base bag into center field for a double.
"What people don't understand is, guys, they're working on things, right?" Fowler said of judging these Summer Camp. "So if it's just getting timing... For instance today, I get in there, I hadn't hit in five days. Really didn't warm up too much because I had a meeting, so I didn't warm up. So I got in there and I punched out twice. But I'm talking to Yadi, Yadi is talking to me, like 'Hey you're just a tad bit late,' or 'you're a little bit early.' We're getting feedback from each other, which is good.
"We're playing against each other instant feedback instead of having to go in and do it. So you make an adjustment. I went in and got loose and actually came back out and took some betters ABs. So I think you can adapt a little bit quicker like this," as opposed to the pace of a regular spring training during Grapefruit League play, where Fowler said you might get six at-bats over the course of a week.
“You can get six at-bats in one day here,” he said.
Fowler will likely see a few at-bats in a game-like environment Thursday night when the Cardinals fire up their next intrasquad game. Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim are the scheduled starters for a scrimmage expected to begin around 7 p.m.
Manager Mike Shildt points to the sheer volume of pitches his hitters have forced their teammates to throw in intrasquads and live batting practices as a positive sign of progress for the timing of the offense. Though Shildt admits some players are still working their way through the rigors of regaining their timing at the dish after the unusual early-summer layoff, he's confident the team is in a good place with its approach at the plate as a date with the Pittsburgh Pirates approaches.
