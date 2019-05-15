NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fourth victim has died following a shooting Monday night in north St. Louis.
The shooting happened inside a home in the 4000 block of Shreve just before 9:00 p.m.
Police said the homeowner told them that several people came into his home before an argument and a physical fight broke out. There was then a gun battle.
Police said one of the victims was in critical condition after being shot in the head, while the other surviving victim, the homeowner was in serious but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. Wednesday morning, police said one of the injured victims had died of his injuries.
Limited information has been released about the victims except one of the victims is 29-years-old.
Police said drugs and guns were found at the home and believe the homeowner and other involved, knew each other.
At least one bullet in the shooting entered a nearby home.
Ethel Beck, he lives next door, heard the gunfire while watching TV.
"I heard this ping, or something and just sat there. I did not move," she said. "I thought it sounded like a gun or something."
It turns out had she moved, she may have become a victim herself. When officers arrived on scene, one discovered a bullet hole in her door. The bullet was found embedded in her basement wall.
Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, who represents the ward, said the area needs more officers present to help deter crime.
But St. Louis currently has a shortage of between 120-140 officers.
"That creates a major problem for presence," said Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards. "Presence tends to be a great deterrent in the city of St. Louis, so Alderman Collins-Muhammad is absolutely correct."
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden was on scene and said officers still do not know many details.
"Naturally, we're very concerned about anything like this," Chief Hayden said. "We're going to keep on investigating and hopefully get to the bottom of it and determine who committed this crime."
No suspects are currently in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
