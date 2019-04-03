ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fourth former St. Louis City police officer has been sentenced in the bribery scheme that involved several former police officers accepting money in exchange for sending un-redacted accident reports to a local chiropractor.

Mark Taylor, 50, of St. Louis was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in prison for his role in scheme.

According to court documents, Dr. Mitchell Davis with the assistance of his wife, Galina Davis, recruited, solicited and paid individual SLMPD police officers to obtain un-redacted accident reports for them.

Between 2007 to 2016, Davis owned and operated Davis Chiropractic Clinic which provided services to accident victims.

The SLMPD does not provide un-redacted accident reports to anyone but the people involved in the accidents, and the companies and lawyers representing them.

Unredacted accident reports contain detailed information, including addresses, telephone numbers, birthdates, and insurance information of the occupants of the vehicles.

In order to obtain that information and identify possible patients, Davis and his wife recruited and paid several SLMPD officers to get them the unredacted reports.

Using the information, Galina Davis reportedly contacted accident victims using a number of aliases and offered them free services at the clinic. The couple reportedly focused on victims from low-income neighborhoods, believing them to be more likely to accept their offer.

The couple would reportedly get money through insurance settlements for the patients. According to court documents, Davis routinely pressured victims to overstate their pain level and if they resisted, would sometimes enter higher pain levels than what they reported in their records.

He would also reportedly recommend nearly two dozen treatments, as the clinic’s share of the insurance settlement depended on the number of services provided.

Davis’ clinic reportedly earned more than $1.5 million in insurance payouts.

All of this was possible because of their access to unredacted reports, which the couple reportedly obtained through four SLMPD officers.

Taylor admitted to taking cash payments in exchange for providing un-redacted reports. Co-defendants Marlon Caldwell and Cauncenet Brown were sentenced to 13 months in prison and 10 months in prison, respectively, for their roles in the scheme.