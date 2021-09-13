ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Four disabled veterans now have their own cars thanks to a donation from the National Auto Body Council (NABC).
The NABC presented the cars to veterans in Augusta, Monday afternoon as part of its Recycled Rides program. The program involves refurbishing cars and giving them away. Retired marine Tyler Huffman suffered a spinal injury in Afghanistan and says he is astounded by the generosity.
"Because I know what these vehicles are worth and what they have to go through, and for someone to give away an automobile, of all things, it's kind of hard for me to still believe and take in. Its kind of one those things, until its sitting in my driveway its kind of still a dream," Huffman said.
The NABC gives away vehicles to veterans several times per year. To date, they have donated more than 2,700 cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.