EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Edwardsville Police are searching for four men who were caught on camera vandalizing a local bar.
Marion Gilson owns 'The Back Bar' on Main Street. She says her surveillance cameras caught the men approaching her bar around 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.
She says the men broke through the fence to get into her patio. The video then shows one of the men tearing off the wires to Gilson's emergency exit sign.
“They ripped this whole thing off and the wiring was pulled out and this was laying down. All of the rope lights were pulled off," said Gilson.
The men appear to leave, but aren't done. One of them shows up again on the opposite side of the patio.
“They just came around here took one of these little lamps off," said Gilson, showing where the light was that she says they ripped off the fence. “I guess they kept it as a souvenir and that’s what they used to bang off the post off the parking signs.”
Gilson says they also stole a couple signs in the parking lot that belonged to her and the tobacco shop next door, Milo's.
“It’s a nuisance more than anything, but I think someone needs to learn a lesson," said Milo Stubban, owner of Milo's.
Gilson agrees, saying this isn't about the money.
“These kids just don’t care. They just don’t have respect," said Gilson. “I want to teach them hard work gets you what you need in life, not this and you need to be responsible for your actions.”
That's why she plans to press charges once they are arrested.
