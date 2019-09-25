GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Four teens are accused of breaking into a cargo trailer and a car on the Granite City High School parking lot and taking several items.
Anthony Smith, Michael Anderson, Blake Torres, all 18, and Dalton Bridges, 19, all of Granite City are charged with two counts of burglary.
Police say the four were caught on surveillance camera committing the thefts.
All are being at the Madison County Jail on a $80,000 bond.
