ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Four suspects from Houston, Texas are accused of stealing from an ATM in Desloge, Mo. early Tuesday morning.
Katryn Barrett-Nakkella, 30, Tavarius Washington, 31, Jermaine Phillips, 30, and Walter Dallas, 32, are all charged with felony stealing, felony property damage amd tampering with a motor vehicle.
Police say the four used a stolen Ford F-250 to steal an ATM from Belgrade State Bank. The suspects are accused of removing cash boxes from the ATM, abandoning the F-250 about a block away and fleeing in a white Nissan Altima. Bonne Terre police offices later pulled over the suspects on northbound Highway 67. The suspects were arrested after a short standoff. The theft happened around 3:00 a.m.
Officers say they found stolen cash inside the Nissan. Authorities believe the suspects are part of a crime ring based out of Houston, which is responsible for similar ATM thefts across the country.
All four suspects are being held in the St. Francois Jail without bond.
