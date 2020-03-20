ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people are in critical condition in a quadruple shooting overnight in north St. Louis.
Police said four people were shot leaving a bar shortly after 1:15 a.m. at North Market and Prairie in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Gunfire erupted and a 47-year-old woman was trampled from a crowd running from the scene.
Three men are in critical condition at the hospital. A woman was also shot in the leg.
News 4 spotted several rounds on the street. Three vehicles had gunshot damage.
Police said the large crowd before and after the shooting, no witnesses came forward.
The investigation is ongoing.
