ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people are in critical condition in a quadruple shooting overnight in north St. Louis.
Police said four people were shot shortly after 1:15 a.m. at North Market and Prairie in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Three men are in critical condition at the hospital. A woman was also shot in the leg.
News 4 spotted several rounds on the street.
Police have not released any further information yet.
