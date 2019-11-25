ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals can be tough especially for kids, so a local hospital is bringing in the help of kids' four-legged friends.
The Pet Therapy Program has 34 active pet therapy dogs at the St. Louis Children's Hospital and officials say the program has helped more than 110,000 kids in families in the past 25 year.
News 4's Claire Kellett shows us the 25th anniversary of 'Paws for Hope.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.