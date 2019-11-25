The Pet Therapy Program has 34 active pet therapy dogs at the St. Louis Children's Hospital and officials say the program has helped more than 110,000 kids in families in the past 25 year.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals can be tough especially for kids, so a local hospital is bringing in the help of kids' four-legged friends. 

Dog therapy at Children's Hospital

The Pet Therapy Program at St. Louis Children's Hospital celebrates its 25th anniversary.

News 4's Claire Kellett shows us the 25th anniversary of 'Paws for Hope.'

