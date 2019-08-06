ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We're now less than two months from the annual Pedal the Cause fundraiser, and some four-legged friends are looking to help out.
Kennelwood Pet Resorts has a team of dogs that will be walking on treadmills to raise cash for the organization.
The Team Kennelwood bio can be found on the Pedal the Cause website, along with pictures of the participating pooches.
“Each dog on our team so far has a goal of $2,000 to raise. We are hoping to raise at least $16,000 this year to add to our total year-to-date,” Said Meghan Dyonzak with Kennelwood Pet Resorts. “We are a little over $100,000 raised for Pedal the Cause."
100 percent of the money raised goes to fund cancer research in the St. Louis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.