From Wentzville to Eureka, from Florissant to Fairview Heights, the Greater St. Louis area couldn't be more thrilled about the Blues reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970.
But the Note didn't come all this way to be satisfied by a conference championship. Though Tuesday night will be forever entrenched in the memory of the region, the euphoria associated with the ultimate prize would present an even greater scene and celebration for all in Blues Nation.
So as the book closes on the Blues' Western Conference Final win over the San Jose Sharks, our eyes turn to the next and final stop on the magical ride of this hockey season. In the Cup Final, the Blues will battle the best team they've seen to date in this postseason.
The Boston Bruins compiled as many points this season (107) as any team this side of the Tampa Bay Lightning. They cruised through the Eastern Conference Final, sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes, leading them to a lengthy layover as the Blues scrapped for the right to join them in the Final.
Set aside the history of St. Louis sports teams not faring so well against Boston in the playoffs, and you still have to contend with the fact that the Bruins have a well-rounded, talented hockey team.
How can the Blues beat the Bruins? Here are four keys to a Blues victory in the upcoming series:
1. Contain Boston’s top line
Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak is legitimately lethal. Having each eclipsed the 30-goals mark, each member of the trio sat within the top three spots on the Bruins roster in goals scored this season. After compiling a whopping 260 points between the three of them during the regular season, the line has combined to score 22 goals in 17 games during the postseason. And because the scoring has been so balanced between them—Bergeron has netted eight playoff goals, with Marchand and Pastrnak each at seven—it’s a fool’s errand to key on any one skater.
This line has the capacity to beat a goaltender without the defense making things any easier on them, so it will be crucial for the Blues to limit turnovers and mistakes behind the blue line when these guys are on the ice.
That means not only disciplined play from the likes of Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester, but also a willingness to sacrifice the body to block shots, and to protect the front of the crease like mad-men, minimizing the number of times Jordan Binnington is required to put the team on his back with game-breaking saves.
2. Don’t let Marchand get in his element
For Blues fans that don’t know it already, it likely won’t take more than a few shifts in the first period of Monday night’s Game 1 to learn what an irritating pest Brad Marchand can be for the opposition. Sure, Marchand is a heckuva player with an impressive ability to shoot the puck, but he also possesses the ability to tip the emotional scales in favor of his team if you’re foolish enough to let him.
He just does things to get under your skin, and he’s in his element when you allow it to work. We’re talking about a player who has been known to lick opposing players on the ice, just because. Yes, I said lick.
If the licking doesn’t do much for you, and you need another example to describe Marchand’s pesky style of play, look no further than an incident that took place in the Eastern Conference Final last week with he and Justin Williams.
Justin Williams gets the only penalty in this confrontation with Brad Marchand and I’m sure everyone will react reasonably!! pic.twitter.com/NWm7g9fAYV— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 12, 2019
And when he’s not licking dudes or goading them into committing penalties, Marchand is scoring goals, helping his team win through more traditional means. There’s no question that the guy can play; that’s what makes him so hard to disregard. He’s a talented player with a knack for becoming the center of attention.
For the Blues, the method for neutralizing Marchand is easier said than done, but if they can pull it off, they’ll be better for it in the series: pay attention to his play, ignore his antics.
3. Save the pleasantries for the handshake line
Another element of this Stanley Cup Final that will be impossible to ignore is the David Backes storyline. The former Blues captain from 2011-2016 is now a member of the Bruins, and though he wasn’t particularly notable contributor for Boston this season (7 goals, 13 assists in 70 games), we know Backes has a playoff pedigree. He’s netted a couple goals and added three assists in 11 games throughout this year’s playoffs, and he’ll be as motivated as anyone when he suits up against his former team, still seeking his first-career Stanley Cup.
Imagine that: we live in a world where David Backes OR the St. Louis Blues are guaranteed a Stanley Cup. Not both; it’s one or the other. What a cruel universe.
But none of that should matter to the players in the Blues locker room. Sure, several of the guys in that room, like Alex Pietrangelo and Alexander Steen, have long-standing relationships with Backes. Those friendships, however, will go on hold for the next couple weeks, which shouldn’t be an issue for any of the men involved. It’s all about the Cup, man.
4. What’ll it take to beat Tuukka?
The only goaltender in the world having a better couple months than Jordan Binnington is Boston’s Tuukka Rask. The veteran net-minder has played out of his mind throughout these Stanley Cup Playoffs, posting a 12-5 record with a sparkling .942 save-percentage and 1.84 goals against average this postseason. For comparison, Binnington has led the Blues to a 12-7 mark behind a .914 save-percentage and 2.37 GAA in the playoffs.
It’s not meant as a slight, but it’s just reality that San Jose’s Martin Jones was especially beatable throughout the Western Conference Final. Credit to the Blues for pouring in the goals in that series, definitely, but there’s an argument to be made that the 22 goals allowed by Jones in six games (3.67 GAA) in the WCF say as much about him as they do the Blues offensive attack.
After all, St. Louis simply wasn’t doing that on a regular basis against Dallas. In the previous series against Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, the Blues notched just 18 goals in total across the seven-game series. It’d be safe to expect Rask to put up a Ben Bishop-sized blockade or better in the Cup Final, which means the Blues will need to be impeccably sharp to beat him.
It will be critical for the Blues to receive continued production from top players like Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz, as well as consistent contributions from the red-hot fourth-line, in order to take down the Bruins stout goaltender. If the Blues play their game, good puck movement and rhythm in the offensive zone will put the Note in position to give Tuukka Rask a tougher time than he’s had throughout the playoffs to date.
