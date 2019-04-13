RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating after a group of teenagers attempted to carjack an 84-year-old woman at the St. Louis Galleria mall Saturday afternoon.
According to police, around 3 p.m. the elderly woman was walking to her car which was parked in the parking garage when she was approached by the four suspects.
The two male and two female juveniles demanded the woman's keys and when she refused, one of the male suspects punched her.
The suspects then fled the scene.
The victim then got in her car and drove through the parking lot until she was able to flag down a Galleria Security Officer who then called police.
The victim suffered only minor injuries.
One of the females is described as wearing a red shirt or jacket with dark colored pants. The other female and the two males were wearing dark clothing. All were between 120 to 150 pounds with the males being about 5'5" and the females being slightly shorter. All were African-American.
This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Richmond Heights Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 314-655-3555
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.