LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Four people were injured including a child after a Friday head-on crash just south of Litchfield.
The Litchfield Fire Department said two cars crashed head-on while speeding around 4:27 p.m. on Friday. The two cars crashed on Route 66 just one mile south of Litchfield.
Police said three people were in the car on the southbound lanes and one person was in the car on the northbound lanes.
In the southbound lanes car, police said two people didn't have their seat belt on and one of them was pinned under the dashboard. A child was in a car seat in the same car.
The other car had an elderly woman.
All four people were taken to hospitals.
Officials didn't provide information on their injuries.
No other information was released.
