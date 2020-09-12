(KMOV.com) — For an offense that has been characterized by its intermittent success, Saturday was an example of the kind of outing the Cardinals should look to replicate more regularly.
The Cardinals burst out for four home runs in a 7-1 win over the Reds Saturday at Busch Stadium as the team coasted to another September blowout win. Dakota Hudson pitched another strong game for St. Louis, allowing just one run in six innings. Though he had already surrendered a run in the game, Hudson did not permit the Reds first—and only—hit against him until the sixth. Hudson improved his record to 3-2 with the win and his ERA sits at 2.92.
Offensively, Brad Miller got the party started with a blast off Reds starter Tejay Antone in the fourth. The rest of the club's production came in a five-run sixth that saw Matt Carpenter, Harrison Bader and Paul Goldschmidt break out the tape measures against the Cincinnati bullpen.
The result should come as no surprise for those familiar with the Cardinals hot and cold offensive routine. St. Louis has now scored 69 runs in 13 games so far in September, for an average of 5.3 runs per game—a perfectly acceptable rate. The problem, though, comes with the 'fits and starts' manner in which the club has compiled those runs.
'Save some for tomorrow,' is a common, tongue-in-cheek refrain when a team keeps pouring on the scoring in game well in-hand. For the Cardinals in recent weeks, that strategy might not be the worst idea.
This September, the Cardinals have enjoyed scoring outbursts of 16, 12, 7, 7 and 6. The team has also endured six games in which it has combined for just 12 total runs, going 0-6 in those games. For a team capable of such potent offensive production, the Cardinals bats have been alarmingly quiet in the other half of the team's games this month.
"I don't know if I'd say as much streaky, it's just we've got a lot of guys who haven't produced well enough to this point in the year," Matt Carpenter said. "You look at what the middle of our lineup's been able to do—the rest of us have just got to find a way to do a little bit better."
There's no question the Cardinals are capable. As alluded to by Carpenter, the middle of the order has some boppers. Goldschmidt and his .958 OPS present opposing pitchers with one of the most menacing challenges in the entire National League. When Brad Miller (.928 OPS) and Paul DeJong (.808 OPS) are locked in behind him, the heart of the St. Louis order is suddenly a force.
Elsewhere, Carpenter's batting just .204 for the season, but has perked up with increased power production in recent days. Bader's home run Saturday buoyed his OPS back above .800. Making his first start of 2020, Austin Dean chipped in by reaching base four times, with a double and three walks.
Nights like Saturday serve as a reminder of how effective the Cardinals can be when they can rely upon more than just the same couple guys to do damage.
"That full top of bottom production—tonight was a good start with that," Carpenter said. "If we can continue that, we'll be headed in the right direction."
Per Statcast, Dean's double represented the hardest hit ball of the night for the Cardinals, checking in at 111.5 mph off the bat. The most gargantuan swing of the night, though, came from Miller; his sixth-inning home run left the bat at 107.4 mph and nearly cleared the grassy knoll in dead-center.
"I think we're dangerous," Miller said. "Throughout a season there's gonna be the ups and the downs but I think we've hit the ball a lot better than what maybe some of the surface stats say."
Miller also noted that a portion of the Cardinals less productive games of late can be attributed to a reality of the sport—the guy standing 60 feet away with a ball in his hand usually knows what he's doing, too. Miller cited recent performances by Yu Darvish and Luis Castillo as examples of high-quality pitchers executing at their best in games against St. Louis. Kyle Hendricks on Monday is another notable example.
The Cardinals, of course, want to thrive against the best arms the league has to offer—the kinds of arms they're sure to encounter in a best two-of-three postseason series come October. To do so on a more consistent basis, they'll need to bring that same approach—which provided such success against the Reds Saturday night—into their affairs against more potent competition the rest of the season.
