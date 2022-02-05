ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four boys escaped from a juvenile detention center Saturday, marking the fourth time in St. Louis City since September juveniles have escaped a detention center.

Spokesperson for the 22nd Judicial Court Jacob Long confirmed four boys from ages 15-17 escaped around 11:45 a.m. from the juvenile detention center on Enright Avenue. All four were being held on felony charges.

Long did not say how the inmates escaped, but staff will be checking camera footage to determine exactly what happened.

Police captured three of the four escapees and returned them to the center within 30 minutes. One 17-year-old is still at large, Long said.

The 17-year-old still at large and two other escapees have attempted to escape before. There have been three other recent incidents of inmates escaping in October, November and January. One of the inmates who escaped in November was a murder suspect.

Long said some of Saturday's escapees were involved in last year's escape attempts.

There was also an incident in July where five teens escaped from a detention center. No injuries were reported due to Saturday's escape.