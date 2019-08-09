FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A small crowd of protesters gathered outside the Ferguson Police Department Friday night for the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting.
Protesters blocked S. Florissant Road, holding a sign saying 'road closed due to injustice.'
Police officers shouted warnings of unlawful assembly but protesters insisted on blocking the road, holding signs and chanting.
Police told News 4 officers handcuffed four people blocking the roadway after multiple warnings. The arrests happened with no incident.
The rest of the protesters moved to the side peacefully after the arrests.
