ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was injured by a bullet that entered through her bedroom wall in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The 57-year-old victim told police she was in her bed in the 4900 block of Fountain Avenue when a bullet came in through the wall and struck her in the back around 3:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. A car parked in the 1100 block of Aubert also sustained ballistic damage.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
