ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - From a vacant lot to a thriving farm, that’s the story of the Central West End Farm.
But now a new story is taking shape. Arthur and Nancy Culbert founded the farm on Waterman Boulevard eight years ago.
“I used to envision what this land could look like if someone took the time to grow vegetables on it,” said Arthur.
Over the eight years, they have grown more than 16,000 pounds of food, feeding thousands of families in the neighborhood. They grow the food and harvest it with the help of volunteers including students from neighboring New City School.
“The kids said we should call it a gift garden because Arthur, what you grow you’re gifting to others, let’s call it a gift garden,” explained Arthur.
That name would inspire the title for the children’s book the Culberts co-wrote about their experience at the farm.
Two years of writing and re-writing and the book is finally complete. “The Gift Garden” tells the story of Bea, a 10-year old who helps develop a project to feed the hungry in their community.
“The book is really a call to action,” said Nancy.
Nancy and Arthur hope the book and their work at the Central West End Farm will inspire others to start gift gardens. They are starting a foundation to help as well. The children’s book launches next week with a party at the Mahler Ballroom. News 4’s Alexis Zotos will MC a Q&A with the authors.
Tickets are available for Monday’s event here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.