ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The founder of a St. Louis non-profit died of cancer a year after a near-fatal attempted carjacking.
Thomas Townsend passed away Friday morning, two weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of cancer, according to his non-profit’s Facebook page.
Townsend founded Pianos for People in 2012 in honor of his late son Alex who tragically died at age 21.
“Tom will live on through his music, our shared memories and through the work of this incredible organization created in honor of his son Alex, who predeceased him. Our hearts are shattered,” read part of the Facebook post from Pianos for People.
Townsend was shot in Sept. 2018 near Rosebury and Skinker during an attempted carjacking. Following the shooting, he needed facial reconstruction surgery and underwent weeks of recovery.
