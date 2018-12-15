ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled Saturday afternoon for a teen in North St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department originally issued the advisory for 15-year-old Christian Fredrick early Saturday morning and said he had been missing since about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said Fredrick was last seen by one of his friends at Hazelwood Central High School and did not respond to any calls or texts.
County police said Fredrick was found around 1 p.m. Saturday.
