NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were found fatally shot in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.
A man and woman were found shot to death in their home in North City Friday afternoon, police say.
Officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4900 block of Farlin around 1 p.m. in the Penrose neighborhood where they located the man and the woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Moments later, a man was found dead, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, in the 4200 block of Clay.
Homicide detectives were investigating both scenes. No other information was made immediately available.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
