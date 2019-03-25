MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police searched for a missing Millstadt teen that was last seen on Friday, and on Monday he was found safe.
Millstadt police said Riley M. Niebruegge left his home Friday and was initially thought to be at an acquaintance’s home near Belleville. Officers said they recently received information that the 15-year-old was seen walking along State Route 158 around 1 p.m. Friday towards Columbia.
Police believe Niebruegge left his home on his own freewill but he does not have a history of running away. Niebruegge reportedly takes medication but does not have them in his possession right now.
The missing teenager was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a small Abercrombie symbol on the chest, dark gray jogger pants, white and red Adidas shoes and glasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.