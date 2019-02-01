Matthew Seymore missing

Police said 12-year-old Matthew Seymore has been missing since Thursday evening.

 St. Louis County PD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An endangered advisory has been canceled for a North County preteen Friday afternoon.

The advisory was issued Friday due to the extreme weather conditions.

St. Louis County police issued an advisory for 12-year-old Matthew Seymore.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

