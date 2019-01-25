SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A brother and sister who went missing Friday afternoon were located at home early Saturday morning, according to Real Time Crime.
The two children were last seen around 2:30 p.m., getting off their school bus. A missing persons advisory was releases when the children did not return home right away.
The advisory has since been canceled.
