Mr. Griggs has been found.
VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing person advisory for 80-year-old Arkel Griggs.
Police said Griggs has a condition that puts him in danger. He was last seen at the intersection of Broadway and Robin in Venice around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Griggs wears tinted glasses and was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt, blue jeans and black leather shoes.
If you know where Griggs is or if you see him call the Venice Police Department at 618-877-2114 or call 9-1-1.
