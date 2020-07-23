UPDATE: Delora has been found.
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Delores Crain, a 72-year-old woman last seen at the Target on St. Charles Rock Road.
Bridgeton police said Crain was last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. at Target. Police said she took her husband's car while he was inside the store.
Crain has been diagnosed with dementia.
She is driving a gray Chevy Cobalt. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress under a gray sweater and black shoes.
If you see Crain, call 9-1-1 immediately or the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.
