UPDATE: Colleen Barnes has been found safe.
-------------------
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing woman with Alzheimer's.
Colleen Barnes, 65, was last seen at her home a 7816 Kammerer Avenue in St. Louis at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Barnes left her home on foot and may be trying to walk to Florissant, Holly Hills or Carondelet Park area in St. Louis City.
She is described as 5'1" tall, 185 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, pants and shoes with no laces.
Barnes has Alzheimer's, police say.
Anyone who might have spotted Barnes or has any information is asked to contact 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.