ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory issued for an Arnold, Mo. teen girl has been canceled Saturday morning.
The Arnold Police Department said 14-year-old Emina Osmanagic had been missing since Tuesday.
Police canceled the advisory Saturday before 8 a.m. saying the teen had been located safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.