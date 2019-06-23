ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local police said a missing 15-year-old girl missing since Saturday night has been found.
Police issued an endangered person advisory for Khia Coleman Sunday morning, saying she had left her home on foot the night before and never returned home.
Coleman was reported found and safe Sunday afternoon.
