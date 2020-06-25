ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People living in north St. Louis are pleading for the removal of what they say is a foul-smelling chicken compound. The owners use the farm to run a composting business.
The business causing outrage sits just north of the intersection of Delmar and Union Boulevard.
Jernell Williams said he first started noticing a rancid smell outside his home about two years ago.
"This is a residential community. We didn't buy homes over here to have to smell chicken poop every single day,” Williams said.
He soon learned the rancid smell was coming from composted chicken manure at Perennial Composting.
It is owned by Tim Kiefer and his wife Beth.
“They never came to my home or to any other of the residents on this block or in the community for that matter who pretty much let us know what they're plans are for all this land,” Williams said.
Former state Representative Yaphett El Amin lives directly behind the farm on Windermere Place. It's a private, historic street where she and her neighbors say they can no longer go outside.
"i have two children that are unable to come over and play outside. My family are unable to sit outside because we are taking in the waste and industrial hazards that are providing us a difficulty to breath,” El Amin said.
The city's health department said the farm has been cited for having too many chickens. We saw dozens of chickens when we took a tour.
St. Louis City residents are only allowed to have eight chickens per parcel of land. Perennial owns four parcels.
Tim Kiefer would not say how many chickens he had.
St. Louis’ building commissioner, Frank Oswald, told News 4 that the Kiefers do not have an occupancy permit nor do they have a business license. The property is zoned for residential use and it has been condemned.
Tim Kiefer said the farm is a solution to all the vacant land in North City. He said he’s working on building a community garden and plans to teach neighbors how to grow food.
"We're not a waste or disposal company. We're an urban farm. All of the food scraps we collect are used directly for agricultural purposes,” Tim Kiefer said.
Not all residents are against the farm. Some believe it's been a positive for the community.
"In the 30 years since I've lived here this is probably one of the best thing. I can't think of another
Some residents argue the farm is an example of environmental racism. They said something like this would've never happened south of Delmar and they hope the city takes action soon.
"We are saying to the owner if you support it, take it on the south side of Delmar and put it in your backyard. Move it out of our backyard and put it in a place that is more conducive to the hazards that we are ingesting every day,” El Amin said.
Building Commissioner Oswald said the Kiefers’ attorney has appealed the condemnation. The next step is a hearing with the Board of Building Appeals. Since then News 4 has learned that the Kiefers are looking to move their farm.
