ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – CARE STL is looking for foster homes and volunteers for pets displaced after their owners were evicted across the area.
As the eviction moratorium expired, over 20 cats and dogs were left stranded after their owners were evicted. Care STL, which has reached their maximum capacity, is expecting as many as 300 pets to head there way during the eviction crisis.
“We urgently need foster homes for 40 large dogs (over 40lbs) this week. Fostering a pet is fun, easy, and anyone can do it. You can take home a pet the same day you sign up to foster and we have pets for every family and living situation,” said Weng Horak. "Fostering saves the life of the animal in a foster home, and the animal who takes their place at the shelter."
The shelter’s website has a list of available pets for fostering. Up to eight million pets are estimated to need animal sheltering across the nation, due to evictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.